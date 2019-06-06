|
|
RIMKEVICUS RICHARD PETER
Age 86, suddenly on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Devoted son of the late Peter and Hedwig (Adomitis) Rimkevicus; loving father of Richard Paul Rimkevicus and Dina (Richard) Wilson; also survived by the mother of his children, Roberta "Bobbi" Zappa. Richard was a proud US Army Sergeant who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired General Manager for over 25 years of St. Clair Country Club and worked for the Borough of Dormont for over 10 years. Family and friends will gather for a Blessing Service in the Chapel of St. Augustine Cemetery, 250 Wible Run Road, Pittsburgh (Millvale) on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Arrangements by LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES.
laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019