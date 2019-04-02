SCIULLI RICHARD PHILLIP

Age 53, of Brookline. Peacefully on March 14, 2019. Beloved son of late Felix C. and Beverly R. Sciulli; beloved grandson of late Richard T. and Phyllis Jacobs and Margaret Visciarelli; amazing brother of Mark R. Sciulli and Keith R. Sciulli; loving uncle of Jessica Sciulli, Jacob Sciulli and Lauren Sciulli; loving brother-in-law of Nancy Sciulli and Yanna Sciulli; and of course devoted and loving partner to Christopher Bazzoli; and friend of many who he made to feel and look beautiful. Richard was a true SuperHero in life who could do things with his hands and vision and energy, those of us mortals could never imagine. Love You, Brother Love! Funeral Mass Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., In the Church of the Resurrection, 1100 Creedmoor Ave., Pgh., PA 15226. Celebration of life afterwards at Coaches Bottleshop & Grille, 3105 Banksville Rd., Pgh., PA 15216.