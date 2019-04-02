Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD SCIULLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD PHILLIP SCIULLI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD PHILLIP SCIULLI Obituary
SCIULLI RICHARD PHILLIP

Age 53, of Brookline. Peacefully on March 14, 2019. Beloved son of late Felix C. and Beverly R. Sciulli; beloved grandson of late Richard T. and Phyllis Jacobs and Margaret Visciarelli; amazing brother of Mark R. Sciulli and Keith R. Sciulli; loving uncle of Jessica Sciulli, Jacob Sciulli and Lauren Sciulli; loving brother-in-law of Nancy Sciulli and Yanna Sciulli; and of course devoted and loving partner to Christopher Bazzoli; and friend of many who he made to feel  and look beautiful. Richard was a true SuperHero in life who could do things with his hands and vision and energy, those of us mortals could never imagine. Love You,  Brother Love! Funeral Mass Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., In the Church of the Resurrection, 1100 Creedmoor Ave., Pgh., PA 15226. Celebration of life afterwards at Coaches Bottleshop & Grille, 3105 Banksville Rd., Pgh., PA 15216. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.