Age 78, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Richard, Daniel (Tina), both of Pittsburgh, and Michael (Eadee), of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Celia Marchese (Steve), of Georgia; also survived by eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and younger brother, Robert L. Marchese. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marsha; and brother, William. Richard was known by his quick wit and infectious smile. He will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be private. www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
