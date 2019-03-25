SCHUBERT RICHARD R. "DICK"

Of Troy Hill, born April 12, 1938 passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 80. He was a devoted husband to his beautiful wife Theresa (Anderson) Schubert; a loving father to his children, Richard J. (Janet) Schubert, Cynthia (Steve) Moylan and Deborah (Bryan) Schmersal; as well as a doting "Pap Pap" to his grandchildren, Nicklaus and Chelsea Schubert; he is also survived by two sisters and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m. TUESDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 9:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church – Troy Hill. Richard proudly served his country for eight years in the Army and Army Reserves. He received an honorable discharge in January 1964. He went to work for Armour and Co. until his retirement. He was a member of Most Holy Name Church where he served as an Usher and volunteered many years with the Special Ed program. He was a member of St. Anthony's Lyceum and loved to play cards with his friends and bartend on Sunday nights. His other interests included watching sports on t.v. and traveling with his wife and family. Please visit his online guestbook at:

