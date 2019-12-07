|
OBROSKY RICHARD RAYMOND "DICK"
Age 84, of Broken Arrow, OK; formerly of Ingomar, PA. Passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born June 18, 1934, he was third of four sons. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Richard, with his wife, Cynthia Obrosky; daughter, Patti Kane; and son, David. His beloved wife of 54 years preceded him in death. He is also survived by three siblings, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the Catalina 22 National Sailing Association, 3790 Post Gate Drive, Cumming, GA 30040.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019