Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila
RICHARD RAYMOND SMITH


1944 - 2020
RICHARD RAYMOND SMITH Obituary
SMITH RICHARD RAYMOND

Age 75, passed away after a sudden illness on Sunday, January 12, 2020, with his family by his side in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born November 14, 1944, in Pittsburgh to Roy and Clara (Gorawski). Beloved husband and best friend of Ellen (Connor-Marzolf) for 40-years; father of James and Tracy Smith, Marie (Thomas) Crooks and Debra Schwartzmiller; grandfather of Melissa (Jonathan) Saban; Ashley Smith, Corey (Katlyn) Crooks, Eric Schwartzmiller, Tyler Smith, Sadie Smith and Justin Schwartzmiller; great-grandfather of Hailey Crooks, Jonathan Saban, Jayden Saban, Grayson Crooks and Jackson Crooks; dear brother of Donna (late George) Hudacko, Bernetta Volker, Marlene (Frank) Noll, David (Susan) Smith, John (late Linda) Smith, Virginia (Chuck) Nemetz and Deborah (Vince) Hogan, much-loved cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Thelma, Claire, Barbara and Roy Smith. Rich will be lovingly remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor and love of his family. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Steelers, fantasy football, gardening and spending time with his family. He selflessly served our country in the United States Army, and later worked for several companies including as a bus driver until his retirement. Family and friends are welcome Friday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila. Interment to follow at Mount Royal Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the or the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
