RICCI, JR. RICHARD
Age 62, of Polk, PA, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa Ricci; loving father of Rob (Monica) Ricci, Anita Titus, Eric Ricci and Rick (Mindy) Ricci; cherished grandfather of six; adoring brother of Marlene (Edward) Eckenrode. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201 (Lawrenceville), where funeral will commence on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church, at 10:00 a.m. www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019