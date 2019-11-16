Home

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church
RICHARD RICCI Jr.

RICHARD RICCI Jr. Obituary
RICCI, JR. RICHARD

Age 62, of Polk, PA, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa Ricci; loving father of Rob (Monica) Ricci, Anita Titus, Eric Ricci and Rick (Mindy) Ricci; cherished grandfather of six; adoring brother of Marlene (Edward) Eckenrode. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201 (Lawrenceville), where funeral will commence on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church, at 10:00 a.m. www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019
