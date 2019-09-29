|
|
RUMCIK RICHARD
Richard Rumcik, 81, of Allison Park, Pennsylvania, passed away at his home on September 25, 2019, for natural causes. He was born on June 9, 1938, in Braddock. He was a son of the late John and Helen (nee Urban) Rumcik, loving and caring father of Daniel (Anna); grandfather of Emma, wonderful oldest brother of Thomas (Clara), William (Kathy), and Robert (Linda) Rumcik and Helen (George) Stoffel, beloved uncle, great uncle and godfather of many, and a good friend to all he knew. Richard graduated from Braddock High School in 1954 and served three years in the United States Marines Corps, and then he went on to the University of Pittsburgh and graduated in 1964 as an electrical engineer. He worked and traveled extensively for more than 30 years for Westinghouse Electric and its successor companies. He was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. Richard also enjoyed good wine and fine dining. He will be fondly remembered by many for his guidance, kindness, wit, and great stories, and it can be truly said that those who knew him best will miss him the most. At Richard's request viewing services will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1025 Braddock Avenue, Braddock, Pennsylvania 15104. He will be buried in the family plot in All Saints Cemetery, Braddock Hills. Memorials Remembrance in Richard's name may be made to the . Theodore Schleifer of SCHLEIFER FAMILY SERVICES, INC., (412-271-1361), North Braddock, is assisting the family with Richard's Funeral Service.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019