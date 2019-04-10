Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD DOUGALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD S. "DICK" DOUGALL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD S. "DICK" DOUGALL Obituary
DOUGALL RICHARD S. "DICK"

Age 81, of West Deer Twp., formerly of Shaler Twp., on April 8, 2019. Dick was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen Snyder Dougall; father of David S. Dougall (Angela Liegey), Paul R. Dougall (Jennifer), Karen E. Grzesiak (Michael), Keith R. Dougall (Lauren Purcell); son of the late Stephen J. and Helen Remeika Dougall; brother of Mary Ellen Stoyanov (Peter); grandfather of Ben, Alaina, Anna, Graham, Elyse, Matilda. Dick was retired after 35 years as a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh. He was a Life Member and past President of the Western Pennsylvania Mushroom Club. He taught mushroom classes for seniors (OSHER) at CMU for six years and gave presentations on mushrooms over many years to a variety of audiences. He was an active member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Glenshaw. Celebrate Dick's life with his family on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw on Friday at 11 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to Beechwood Farms, 614 Dorseyville Road, Pgh., PA 15238, or TASH Inc., 8878 Coventry Ave., Suite 303, Pgh., PA 15237. TASH Inc., helps women and children who live in extreme poverty in Oaxaca, Mexico. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now