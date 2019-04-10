DOUGALL RICHARD S. "DICK"

Age 81, of West Deer Twp., formerly of Shaler Twp., on April 8, 2019. Dick was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen Snyder Dougall; father of David S. Dougall (Angela Liegey), Paul R. Dougall (Jennifer), Karen E. Grzesiak (Michael), Keith R. Dougall (Lauren Purcell); son of the late Stephen J. and Helen Remeika Dougall; brother of Mary Ellen Stoyanov (Peter); grandfather of Ben, Alaina, Anna, Graham, Elyse, Matilda. Dick was retired after 35 years as a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh. He was a Life Member and past President of the Western Pennsylvania Mushroom Club. He taught mushroom classes for seniors (OSHER) at CMU for six years and gave presentations on mushrooms over many years to a variety of audiences. He was an active member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Glenshaw. Celebrate Dick's life with his family on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw on Friday at 11 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to Beechwood Farms, 614 Dorseyville Road, Pgh., PA 15238, or TASH Inc., 8878 Coventry Ave., Suite 303, Pgh., PA 15237. TASH Inc., helps women and children who live in extreme poverty in Oaxaca, Mexico.