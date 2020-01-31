|
FRANKEN RICHARD S.
January 23, 2020. He was born, Richard Frankenstein in Pittsburgh and graduated from Shadyside Academy. Richard was the beloved husband of 68 years of Judy Klein Franken; loving father of Marc (Theresa) Franken and Jo Ellen "Josie" (Perry) Reiter. Richard was brother to Susan Shapera of Pittsburgh, PA and Sarasota, FL. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held in Cherry Hill, NJ followed by burial in Philadelphia. Contributions can be made to Penn Frontotemporal Degeneration Research, 3 West Gates Blvd., 3400 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or Lions Gate, 1100 Laurel Oak Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043 or a . PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020