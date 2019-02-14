KORVICK RICHARD S.

Age 95, of Wexford, PA, died in Overland Park, Kansas, Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born to the late Joseph and Anna Korvick of Pittsburgh, PA. Richard graduated from Allegheny HS in 1942. He served in the army during WWII, afterward using the GI Bill to complete a BS in Engineering degree at the University of Pittsburgh. He worked for Rockwell. He married Ruth M. Lehner in 1950 and spent their 63-year marriage in the Wexford, PA area, until her passing. Recently living in Kansas near his son, Richard Steven, and family. Richard Stanley was a loving father and his cheerfulness and singing brought joy to others. He was passionate about raising his five children. Richard attended St. Alexis Catholic Church regularly, and more recently Nativity Church in Kansas. Richard is survived his five children: Dr. Joyce Korvick of Silver Spring, MD; Dr. Donna Korvick of San Antonio, TX; Richard Korvick of Leawood, KS; David Korvick of Fort Smith, AR, and Mark Korvick of San Jose, CA. He also is survived by seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Family and friends received on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Catholic Church, Wexford followed by burial at Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Seraphic Mass Association.