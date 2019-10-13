|
PUGH RICHARD S. "DICKIE"
Age 62, formerly of Greenfield, passed away suddenly at his home in Columbia, Missouri on Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved son of (the late) Richard D. Pugh and Eleanor. Loving husband of 33 years to Cyndi (Kurkowski) and father to Brittany and Briana, whom he deeply cherished. Dear brother of Dale and Rob (Tammy); Godfather to his nieces, Emma Pugh and Mya Barashi; uncle to David and Danny Kurkowski, Justine and Johnny Embach and R.J. Pugh. Also, cousin to Dana and Christine Cestra and Jodi Twigg. Dickie graduated from Central Catholic High School and earned a degree in Biology from Princeton University. He held various management positions in the health insurance industry in Michigan, Nevada, Kansas and Missouri but he always remained a diehard Pittsburgh sports fan. Dickie will always be remembered for his gentle manner and sense of humor and his smile, laugh and love of life will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019