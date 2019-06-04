Home

RICHARD S. "DICK" ROLLER

Of Penn Hills, PA passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Charles "Chief" and Laura Roller; beloved husband of Myrna (Martin) Roller; loving father of Ted (Lori) "Lovie" Roller, Bill (Elaine) Roller and Suzanne (Keith) Racer; devoted grandfather of Maggie, Grace, Vince, Cassie, Tori and Lauren; brother of the late Orilee Lohman; brother-in-law of Monty Lohman; also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Dick retired from Federated Investors and was a member of Pittsburgh Society of Financial Analysis, Inc., and NY Society of Security Analysis. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 at ROSE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pgh., PA where services will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 4, 2019
