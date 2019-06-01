Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD S. WRIGHT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD S. WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT RICHARD S.

Age 77, of Beechview / Banksville, passed peacefully with his family by his side, on May 28, 2019. Cherished father of Brian (Jessica) Wright, Tracy (Greg) Derewecki and the late Susan Wright; stepdad to Nick Mungai; dear brother of Glen (Sandy) Wright; adoring grandfather of Donni, Michael, Breanna, Trisha, Nathan, Tyler, Indyca and Vance; doting great-grandfather of five: dearest friend of Walter Amman; treasured friend of many; husband of Michele Connell and father of her son, Randy. Rich was the former owner of Wright Automotive. He always loved to ride and live life to the fullest. He would want those left behind not to be sad but enjoy what life has to offer. A Celebration of his life was held privately per Richie's request.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.