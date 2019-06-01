WRIGHT RICHARD S.

Age 77, of Beechview / Banksville, passed peacefully with his family by his side, on May 28, 2019. Cherished father of Brian (Jessica) Wright, Tracy (Greg) Derewecki and the late Susan Wright; stepdad to Nick Mungai; dear brother of Glen (Sandy) Wright; adoring grandfather of Donni, Michael, Breanna, Trisha, Nathan, Tyler, Indyca and Vance; doting great-grandfather of five: dearest friend of Walter Amman; treasured friend of many; husband of Michele Connell and father of her son, Randy. Rich was the former owner of Wright Automotive. He always loved to ride and live life to the fullest. He would want those left behind not to be sad but enjoy what life has to offer. A Celebration of his life was held privately per Richie's request.