Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostle Parish, St. Albert the Great Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD ZOLINAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD S. ZOLINAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD S. ZOLINAS Obituary
ZOLINAS RICHARD S.

Age 73, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of 49 years to Janice (Neelans); loving father of Richard (Jennifer), Daniel and Robin (Nick) Boehm; cherished grandfather of R.J. and Natalie; son of the late Silverius and Margaret (Yasko) Zolinas; brother of Beverly Weaver and the late Ronald Zolinas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostle Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.  Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now