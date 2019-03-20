|
ZOLINAS RICHARD S.
Age 73, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of 49 years to Janice (Neelans); loving father of Richard (Jennifer), Daniel and Robin (Nick) Boehm; cherished grandfather of R.J. and Natalie; son of the late Silverius and Margaret (Yasko) Zolinas; brother of Beverly Weaver and the late Ronald Zolinas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostle Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please send condolences to:
www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019