HEILMAN RICHARD (DICK) SMITH

Age 94, of Upper St. Clair, passed peacefully on Sat., March 14, 2020. Son of the late Harold and Beulah Heilman; beloved husband of the late Donna; loving father of David (Sharon) of Upper St. Clair, Deborah (George) Paulick of Bluffton, SC; papa of Chris (Sarah) Heilman, Beth (Jeffery) Greenwald, Greg, Jacob, and Evan Heilman; great-papa of Aiden, Madison, Evelyn, Asher, and Joshua; brother of the late Alan S. Heilman of Knoxville, TN; uncle of Sarah Davis of Denham Springs, LA. Dick attended Dormont High School and Carnegie Tech. He served in the Army and was a WWII veteran. He spent his entire 40-year career working for HH Robertson Company and maintained his relationship with fellow employees up until his passing. Dick was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for 59 years, serving as an Elder and Clerk of Session. He was a founding member of Valley Brook Country Club. Dick was also an avid Steeler fan and longtime season ticket holder. As a resident of Friendship Village, he served in many leadership capacities. He was a considered a valued member of the community. He was deeply loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Due to the Coronavirus, visitation and viewing will be by family only. A memorial service at Friendship Village will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or the Friendship Village Employee Appreciation Fund. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.