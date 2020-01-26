Home

LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-9518
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Cherry Valley Sportsman's Association
RICHARD STEPHEN FAESSEL Obituary
FAESSEL RICHARD STEPHEN

Richard Stephen Faessel, 33, of Oakdale; formerly of Burgettstown, passed away on Fri., January 24, 2020 from injuries sustained in a hit and run accident in Pittsburgh.  He was born on July 23, 1986, a son of Richard F. Faessel of Steubenville and Brenda Bombard of Joffre.  Richard attended West Allegheny School District.  Surviving in addition to his parents are his two children, Richard Stephen Faessel, Jr. and Abigail Renee Makowiecki; his brother, Roger Bombard of Imperial; maternal grandparents, Franklin and Gundi Bombard of Oakdale; a niece Madison Bombard; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.  Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, in the LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021. A luncheon and continuation of fellowship will follow the services at the Cherry Valley Sportsman's Association.  Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to his family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
