KOSTKAS RICHARD "DICK" STEPHEN

Age 86, of Sewickley Heights, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with his wife, Mary Ann, and his daughter, Susan, by his side. Dick was born in Glassport on March 6, 1933. After graduating from Clairton High School, Dick proudly joined the U.S. Army and served overseas in the Korean War. Dick graduated in 1957 from Duquesne University with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. After college he went to work for People's Natural Gas Company (now Dominion Energy), eventually becoming a marketing executive and retiring after 31 years of service. September 7, 1963, Dick married Mary Ann (Dzendzel) Kostkas and during the next 55 years enjoyed a life of raising a family and traveling. Trips included hunting, fishing, and touring expeditions, all recorded by Dick's camera. The legacy of Dick's photography is testament to a life fully lived, with pictures spanning 69 years, from the Korean War to the pictures of his family which he took just this past Easter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Richard Kostkas and Anna Louise (Konat) Kostkas; loving father of Richard S. Kostkas, Jr. (Sherylin Morita), Susan Ann Kostkas (Don Smith) and the late Timothy Charles Kostkas; cherished grandfather of Martina "Tina" Julianne Kostkas (Ken Jones), Richard S. "Stephen" Kostkas III, Ashley Sandra Erwin, and Sophia Ann Smith; great-grandfather of Milani Julianna Rose Jones; brother of John Matthew "Jack" Kostkas and Gerald Thomas "Jerry" Kostkas; loving friend of Paul Handke, Bob Mochan, Chuck and Carol Lindsay, cousin Robert Price, and all the friends from Montana. During retirement, Dick and Mary Ann lived in Montana for 12 years. Dick was an avid hunter and expert fly fisherman. He also enjoyed photography, writing and competitive bullseye shooting. Dick was a member of St. James Church and their 55+ Club, a lifetime member of the Allegheny County Rifle Club, NRA and Safari Club International, and traveled all over the world to hunt. A private memorial Mass was held at St. James Church, followed by private burial with military honors at Allegheny County Memorial Park. If desired, family suggests donations in memory of Richard S. Kostkas to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. James Church, 200 Walnut St., Sewickley, PA 15143.