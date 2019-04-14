Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD STUNCARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD STUNCARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD STUNCARD Obituary
STUNCARD RICHARD

On Thursday, April 11, 2019, Richard Stuncard, age 90, a longtime resident of Avalon, formerly of Manchester. Husband of the late Julia Stuncard; father of Karen Rapavi, Susan Hagmaier (Robert) and Richard Stuncard, Jr.; brother of James Stuncard (Caroline); stepfather of Sandra DeNicola, Dennis, Diane, Cheri, Janice, Michael and the late James and Patrick Flood; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Richard was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. Friends will be received Monday 2-8 p.m. at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The family would like to thank the angels of Masonic Village for the care given to Richard. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Masonic Village, 1000 Masonic Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now