STUNCARD RICHARD

On Thursday, April 11, 2019, Richard Stuncard, age 90, a longtime resident of Avalon, formerly of Manchester. Husband of the late Julia Stuncard; father of Karen Rapavi, Susan Hagmaier (Robert) and Richard Stuncard, Jr.; brother of James Stuncard (Caroline); stepfather of Sandra DeNicola, Dennis, Diane, Cheri, Janice, Michael and the late James and Patrick Flood; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Richard was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. Friends will be received Monday 2-8 p.m. at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The family would like to thank the angels of Masonic Village for the care given to Richard. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Masonic Village, 1000 Masonic Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143.