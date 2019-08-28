Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 89, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, of Carrick. Beloved husband of 55 years to  Dolores A. (Murphy) Berdes; loving father of David Berdes, Ronald (Mary) Berdes, Kristine (Richard) Ehnot, Eric (Elanor) Berdes and the late Thomas Berdes; Papou of Amanda, Elias, Seth, Silas, Caleb, James, Julia, Marisa and the late Thomas; brother of Donald Berdes, and the late Jeanne Scott and the late Margaret Maroney. Richard served in the US Navy during the Korean War. In keeping with families wishes all services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Christian Church, 2019 Brownsville Road, Pgh., PA 15210 in Richard's name. Arrangements entrusted to the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
