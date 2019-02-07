Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
RICHARD T. (DICK) DIXON Jr.

RICHARD T. (DICK) DIXON Jr. Obituary
DIXON RICHARD T. (DICK) JR.

Age 88, of Shaler Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, with his favorite wife of 31 years, Mary Lou. He is survived by his loving sisters-in-law, Joanne Zilinsky, Lynn (Rege) Nelis, Peg O'Brien, and Pat Zvaleny; nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Also survived by his daughters, Deborah (Bob) Fritzinger of Buffalo and Jennifer (Tom) Hesketh of State College; three granddaughters, Molly, Lauren, and Claire Hesketh. Dick spent his entire career at Shaler Area School District where he was a successful teacher, principal, and head coach. Friends received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Dick Dixon Football Endowment, Edinboro University, 210 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16444. Please visit us at


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
