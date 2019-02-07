DIXON RICHARD T. (DICK) JR.

Age 88, of Shaler Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, with his favorite wife of 31 years, Mary Lou. He is survived by his loving sisters-in-law, Joanne Zilinsky, Lynn (Rege) Nelis, Peg O'Brien, and Pat Zvaleny; nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Also survived by his daughters, Deborah (Bob) Fritzinger of Buffalo and Jennifer (Tom) Hesketh of State College; three granddaughters, Molly, Lauren, and Claire Hesketh. Dick spent his entire career at Shaler Area School District where he was a successful teacher, principal, and head coach. Friends received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Dick Dixon Football Endowment, Edinboro University, 210 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16444. Please visit us at

