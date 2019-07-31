Home

Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 243-4511
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
87 Marsh Dr.
Carlisle, PA
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA 17013
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
87 Marsh Dr.
Carlisle, PA
Age 91, of Carlisle, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, died on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Church of God Home in Carlisle, PA. He was born in Pittsburgh on October 10, 1927, to the late Joseph and Martha Dreschler Dunn and was preceded by his loving wife, Joanne Mitchell Dunn who died on July 14, 2019. Richard was a mechanical engineer and had worked for the Gimbels Dept. Store in Pittsburgh for over 25 years. He was a graduate of South Hill H.S. and the University of Pittsburgh receiving a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Airborne Unit during WWII. Richard and his wife Joanne were former members of The Church of The Resurrection in Brookline, St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, Bethel Park, PA and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle, PA. Richard was an avid die-hard Pittsburgh Sports Fan. He really enjoyed a vast genre of music, the blues, jazz, the 70's, and he taught himself to read music and eventually was a self-taught organ player. Richard and Joanne are survived by two daughters, Pamela M. (Michael) Haupt of Carlisle, PA, Laura E. (John) Sheehan of East Greenville, PA; two sons, Timothy (Michelle) of Pleasant Hills, PA, Brian (Jacqueline) of Brookline, PA. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded by a daughter, Jennifer Dunn; sister, Alberta Lindberg; and four brothers, Paul, James, Joseph and Carl Dunn. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA with Father Donald H. Bender as Celebrant. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the HOFFMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 2020 West Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA and on Friday at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to Mass. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's name be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
