Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
(724) 693-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
RICHARD T. FALCONER


1930 - 2020
RICHARD T. FALCONER Obituary
FALCONER RICHARD T.

Richard, 89, of Oakdale, North Fayette Twp. died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in his home. He was born November 28, 1930, in Washington, PA, a son of the late Joseph C. and Elizabeth A. Hallam Falconer. Mr. Falconer was a member of the Noblestown U.P. Church and was a retired supervisor of the tin mill department at LTV Steel in Aliquippa. He was a US Army veteran. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Pardonek Falconer; children, Richard (Nancy) Falconer of McDonald, Robert A. (Julie) Falconer of Imperial, Craig W. (Betty) Falconer of Oakdale, Rebecca (Gene) Partin of McDonald and Michelle Smith of Cecil. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William and James Falconer and sisters, Ruth Dick, Thelma McKnight, Madleen Parks and Kathleen Jablonski. Friends will be received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800) where service will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 333 E. Carson St., Ste. 441E, Pgh., 15219. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
