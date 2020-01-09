|
KNOUFF RICHARD T.
Of Baldwin Boro, suddenly, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 33 years to Kristy (Naumann); father of Richard E.; brother of Thomas (Beth), Michael Knouff, Maureen (Ed) Hurley, and the late Karen Wilson; son of Juanita and Richard Knouff; also many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mark Lutheran Church, Brookline with luncheon to follow. Visitation with the family one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Arrangements are under the direction of the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380.
