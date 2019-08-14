|
|
LEONARD RICHARD "DICK" T.
Age 91, of Ross Township, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved husband for 65 years of Mary C. (Johnson) Leonard; father of Diane (late, Douglas) Sadowski and Richard C. (Shulamite) Leonard. Visitation and Services private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View). Dick was a family oriented man who loved to travel and enjoyed listening to classical music. Family suggests memorial contributions to Good Samaritan Hospice House, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090. Please offer condolences to www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019