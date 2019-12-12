Home

More Obituaries for RICHARD PRECOPIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD T. PRECOPIO

PRECOPIO RICHARD T.

Of Brookline, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Beloved father of Gina Precopio-Gross, Dana (Leo) Hughes and Zachary Precopio. Pap-Pap of Taylor, Phoebe and Riley; son of the late Thomas and Angeline Precopio; brother of the late Mary "Dee Dee" Chrissis. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, FRIDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
