Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
RICHARD ULICNY

RICHARD ULICNY Obituary
ULICNY RICHARD

Age 87, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Ann. Survived by his children, Vicki, Richard R. Jr, and Michael Ulicny. Sister Barbara Lutheran; grandchildren, Nicole, and Rachel. Michael B. and Jordyn; great-grandchildren, Max and Leo. Dick proudly served his country as a Marine during the Korean Conflict. After the war he ran his plumbing business for 45 years in Greenfield. In his time off he served as a past president of the Clairton Sportsman Club. Arrangements entrusted to the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
