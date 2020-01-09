|
|
GROVER RICHARD V.
Richard V. Grover, 74, of Jeannette, died peacefully on Tues., January 7, 2020 at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born September 26, 1945 in Pittsburgh, to the late John C. and Winifred T. (Greeley) Grover. Rich was a US Army Vietnam veteran and life member of Post 33, Greensburg. He was an active member of Bushy Run American Legion Post 260, where he served many roles, including past Commander, Chaplain, and liaison for the S.A.L. In his role as Service Officer, Rich worked tirelessly to assist veterans in receiving the benefits they deserved. He was a very social person and held memberships at many local fraternal and social organizations. Rich is survived by three sons, Jeffrey, Matthew, and Ryan (wife Keely) Grover; four grandchildren, Matthew, Dawson, Jameson, and Cecelia Grover; a brother, E. Michael (Donna) Grover; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister, Jack and James Grover and Mary Eileen Belotti. Friends will be received Thurs., January 9, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Committal service with full military honors will be Fri., January 10, 2010 at 12 Noon at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, 150 Eastside Dr., Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Bushy Run American Legion Post 260, 3002 Main St., Claridge, PA 15623 or to a veterans charity near to your heart. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020