WOLF RICHARD V.
Age 84, of Glenshaw, born Oct. 18, 1934, passed on Sept. 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy K. Wolf (Wisniewski); father of David R. (Kathy), Susan M. (William) Wood, Lynne A. (James) DeStout, Sr., and Marcia J. Moser; adored grandfather of Stephanie (Karl) Sandwich, James DeStout, Jr. (Melissa), Christine (Devin) Kozicki, Carrie (Brendan) Reilly, Benjamin (Amanda), Nicholas, Gregory, Zachary, Nathaniel, Marianna, great-grandfather of Anna, Lucas, and expected baby girl Reilly. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in O'Hara Twp. on Monday at 11 a.m. Arrangements by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019