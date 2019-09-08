Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD WOLF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD V. WOLF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD V. WOLF Obituary
WOLF RICHARD V.

Age 84, of Glenshaw, born Oct. 18, 1934, passed on Sept. 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy K. Wolf (Wisniewski); father of David R. (Kathy), Susan M. (William) Wood, Lynne A. (James) DeStout, Sr., and Marcia J. Moser; adored grandfather of Stephanie (Karl) Sandwich, James DeStout, Jr. (Melissa), Christine (Devin) Kozicki, Carrie (Brendan) Reilly, Benjamin (Amanda), Nicholas, Gregory, Zachary, Nathaniel, Marianna, great-grandfather of Anna, Lucas, and expected baby girl Reilly. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in O'Hara Twp. on Monday at 11 a.m. Arrangements by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now