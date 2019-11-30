Home

Services
RICHARD VAN DYKE

RICHARD VAN DYKE Obituary
VAN DYKE RICHARD

Age 72, of Newport Coast, CA, formerly of Kennedy Twp., passed unexpectedly on Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Nadine Dietrich Van Dyke (Grebner); loving son of Leona Surdyn (Van Dyke) and the late Sonny Rose; dear brother of James W. Van Dyke (Jennie) and Daniel L. Van Dyke (Christine); uncle of Jason, Matthew and Emilie; also survived by an aunt, an uncle, cousins, and his beloved golden retriever, Lola. Richard, or Rick to his friends was a man of incredible character. He tried to make everyone around him successful through his personal care, intellect, giving nature, intense loyalty, and infectious personality. You just could not help but admire and grow close to the man that invested in the well being of so many. Although we all will dearly miss this wonderful man, we all feel sure that Rick is already working with God to help us all be better in our lives. A Celebration in Life remembrance with family and friends will be received on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 343 Forest Grove Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15108. Everyone please meet at the Church, MONDAY 11:15 a.m. Military funeral honors and the committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017. He served two years with distinction as a Marine in Vietnam, including a coordinated series of fierce attacks on many cities and towns of North Vietnam. He was wounded during these attacks and received the Purple Heart plus other commendations for his dedication and bravery. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations may be made to the family and sent to Nadine Dietrich Van Dyke, 2 Montreaux, Newport Coast, CA 92657. mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
