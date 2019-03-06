VILLANI RICHARD "BIFF"

Age 91, of South Fayette Twp., on March 5, 2019. Son of the late Antenore and Amelia (Mamula) Villani; beloved husband of the late Connie (Marra) Villani; loving father of Gary and Pam Villani; brother of Elmer Villani and the late Leonard "Mac" Villani; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A veteran of WWII and the Korean War, serving in the U.S Army. A retired employee of Silhol Lumber and later worked with his son Gary at Unique Auto, Inc., for over 25 years. He was a member of the Bridgeville American Legion, Post #54, Reliable Fraternal Assoc. and the Alpine Club, Washington. Biff's family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Patricia Friedsam. Friends received Thursday 2-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m., at Holy Child Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Child Parish, 212 Station St., Bridgeville, PA 15017. View and add condolences at:

