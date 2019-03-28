|
BAIRD RICHARD W.
Age 87, born April 13, 1931, passed away March 23, 2019, Baird was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Army from 1952-1954. Retired from the City of Pgh. Housing Authority in 1990. Lived in the North Side of Pgh. Preceded in death by mother, Esther McRoberts; and father, Charles Baird; survived by aunts and cousins. His burial will be held at Highwood Cemetery on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Family lunch to follow. No Viewing will be held. Arrangements by THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019