Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD W. BUTLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD W. BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER RICHARD W.

Age 57, of Shaler Twp., passed away suddenly on November 26, 2019. Beloved husband for 28 years to Jill Fitch Butler. Loving father of Adam (Carly) Butler, Rachel Butler and Aaron Butler. Son of John W. and Geraldine Bittner Butler. Caring brother of Kim Butler, Michael (Carol) Butler and Sandy (Dave) Doyle; son-in-law of the late Edward R. and Anne Renninger Fitch. Also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Middle Rd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Jill Butler, in care of Neely Funeral Home. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now