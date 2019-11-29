|
BUTLER RICHARD W.
Age 57, of Shaler Twp., passed away suddenly on November 26, 2019. Beloved husband for 28 years to Jill Fitch Butler. Loving father of Adam (Carly) Butler, Rachel Butler and Aaron Butler. Son of John W. and Geraldine Bittner Butler. Caring brother of Kim Butler, Michael (Carol) Butler and Sandy (Dave) Doyle; son-in-law of the late Edward R. and Anne Renninger Fitch. Also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Middle Rd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Jill Butler, in care of Neely Funeral Home. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019