Age 89, peacefully at his home in Naples Florida, on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born and raised in Green Tree, a son of the late Fredrick and Bertha Fraer. Dick was a graduate of Dormont High School and a Korean Conflict veteran. He was an electrician by trade and former owner of Fraer Electric. Richard joined the Union in 1949 and was a member of Local 5 for almost 70 years. Dick and his wife, Ann, enjoyed vacationing in Naples for some 22 years and, although retired, he stayed busy helping friends in Florida. Beloved husband of Ann E. Crail; father of Richard James Fraer and his wife, Cindy; grandfather of Natalie (Mike) Hancher and Valerie Fraer; great-grandfather of Jaxon; brother of Virginia Fraer, the late Fred, and Mildred; also survived by nieces, nephews and many close friends. Dick will be missed by those whose lives he touched with his many wonderful stories. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount. Lebanon, on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church, 31 Warriors Road, Pittsburgh-Green Tree, Thursday morning at 10:00. Interment Homewood Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Horses for the Handicapped or the Parkinson's Foundation.

