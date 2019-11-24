|
|
GOODALL RICHARD W.
Age 80, died on November 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Richard was the owner/operator of the Triangle Cafe in Mt. Oliver for 32 years, and a proud Veteran of the US Navy. He was past President and Charter Member of the Hilltop Lions Club. He and his beloved wife and best friend, Bernice (Meyer) Goodall, were married for 57 years and enjoyed traveling together extensively. She will miss her life with this good man. He was the Father of Richard W. Goodall, Jr. (Teresa); Anne Reynolds (Dan); Julie Mersing (Lou). He was "Pap" to his nine grandchildren, Bryan Bidzilya, Matthew Goodall (Deanna), Kelsey Mersing, Sara Goodall, Sam Mersing, Zachary Goodall (Irina), Jason Reynolds, Ben Reynolds and Lucas Reynolds and four great-grandchildren, Amir Bidzilya, and Max, Everly and Easton Goodall. Brother of Donna D'Abruzzo; brother-in-law of Raymond Meyer, Kathy Bishop, Greg and Jill Meyer and Bob Schleicher. Will be missed by his nieces and nephews, cousins; Dear Friend, Terry Matuszak and his Fellow Lions. Predeceased by parents, Walter and Marie; mother and father-in-law, Raymond Sr. and Mary Meyer; brother-in-law, John D'Abruzzo; sisters-in-law, M. Aggie Schleicher, Frances Accamando and spouse, Marco. Arrangements by PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. Sincere Thanks to Gallagher Hospice for their faithful attendance during his final ordeal. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Church in Library with interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Details will be published close to that date. Remembrances should be donated to the or the The Hilltop Lions, C/O Joseph Setticase, Eye to Eye Optical, 2350 Noblestown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019