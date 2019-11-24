Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Parish
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Rochester, PA
RICHARD W. "RICH" GRUCA


1943 - 2019
RICHARD W. "RICH" GRUCA Obituary
GRUCA RICHARD W. "RICH"

Age 76, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born March 22, 1943, son of the late Walter and Anne Gruca. Beloved husband of Connie Gruca; loving father of Rick (Cindy) Gruca, Ron (Cindy) Gruca, and Tracy Barron; dear grandfather of Zach, Jacob, Ashley, Lauren, Justin, Emily and Will; great-grandfather of Jonathan; step-father of Lori (John), Robert (Ellie) and Ryan (Sherry); step-grandfather of Hannah, Harlee, Ryan, and Roman; brother of Bill (Carol) Gruca, Bob (Pat) Gruca, Dolly Chavez, and Maryann (Johnny) Misencik. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret "Peg" Gruca. Rich will be lovingly remembered for his strong faith, work ethic, and sense of humor. He was the life of every party, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He enjoyed cooking, especially his homemade soups, gardening, fishing, and tackling many DIY projects. Rich selflessly served his country in the United States Navy, and for that will be buried with full military honors. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Parish. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Rochester, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rich's name to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
