James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
RICHARD W. "DICK" JANOSKO Obituary
JANOSKO RICHARD W. "DICK"

On Friday, August 2, 2019, Richard went home to be with the Lord. Son of the late John And Mary Janosko; husband of Geraldine (Hruska) Janosko; loving father of Mark (Christine) Janosko, Mickey (Melodi) Janosko, and Matthew Janosko; beloved grandfather of Ashley, Kevin, Emily, Parker, Kendall, and Traynor. Richard was the youngest of 13 children. He was preceded in death by all his siblings. He served honorably in the US Army where he played Football and Baseball. Richard worked as a Prison Guard in Philadelphia from 1962-65, the USS Research Lab in Monroeville, and was a consultant to several other companies including Davy Dravo, MESTA, and Rust Engineering. Richard was very involved as a coach in the East McKeesport, N. Versailles Baseball Assoc. and one of the founding members of the (EAAA) East Allegheny Athletic Association. He was head of the MAUA Baseball umpires, played football and baseball, having tryouts with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Richard was a night club singer, locally and in the tri-state area. He enjoyed shooting pool and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035. (412) 823-4054. Blessing Service Wednesday at funeral home 10 a.m. with full military honors to follow. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
