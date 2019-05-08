KELLY SR. RICHARD W.

Of Highland Park died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 8, 1932 to Virginia Vilsack and John C.R. Kelly. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Jo (Irwin) Kelly and seven children, Karen Callahan (Sam), Paula Kelly-Keller (Mike), Binny Tercek (Tom), Dick Kelly, Jr. (Sue), John Kelly (Carol), Tim Kelly (Tobey) and Christy Payne (Scott). He is preceded in death by his son, Eddie Kelly. Dick is also survived by his 25 grandchildren, Kelli Combs (Greg), Lisa Michels (Luke), Beth Keller, Sadie Krashna (Dustin), Ben Keller (Rachel), Chris Keller (Cory), Sam, Abigail, Nell, and Clay Tercek, Megan, Laura, and Rachel Kelly, Eddie, Jack, and Luke Kelly, Annie and Erin Kelly, and Maggie, Stella, Ruby and Henry Payne; as well as 12 great-grandchildren, Jonas, Gryffin, Porter, Addie, and Holden Keller, Zac, Mia, and Rex Combs, and Colton, Ellanor, Lucy Jo Michels, and Joel Krashna. He is survived by his siblings, Suzanne Rielly, Marjorie Kelly, CSJ, and Edward Kelly. He is also predeceased by his siblings, John, Virginia, Mary Louise, Kathleen, and Robert. Aside from being a beloved father and grandfather, Dick led a successful career as a lawyer after getting his education from Central Catholic High School (Class of 1950), Mount St. Mary's University (Class of 1954), and Duquesne University Law School (Class of 1961). He was well-known amongst friends and family for his practical jokes and exceptional sense of humor. He could frequently be found taking his family on long cross-country road trips, volunteering on the Parish Council and Commissions at St. Raphael's Parish, and in later years, supporting his grandchildren at countless dance recitals and sporting events. He will be deeply missed, but his family is comforted by the cherished memories that will keep his spirit alive. Friends received McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday, 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Raphael Church, Friday at 10:30 a.m. THOSE WISHING TO ATTEND PLEASE GATHER AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Edward Brendan Kelly Memorial Fund at Central Catholic High School. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.