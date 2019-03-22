KLONOWSKI RICHARD W.

Age 79, formerly of Greentree, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Husband of the late Ruth Ann (Szczerbinski) Klonowski; father of Christina (late Antonio) Sciulli, Sandra (Kevin) Wilkins, and Lori (Gregory) Hart; proud Grandfather of his nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; Brother of Ronald (Carol) Klonowski, Flo (Robert) Bucholtz and the late Walter and Mary Ann Klonowski; He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard was the proud owner of R & R K's Auto repair of the South Side for many years. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions to American Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org/