WILSON RICHARD W.
Of Clairton, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, age 86, beloved husband of the late Mavourneen "Veen" Wilson; loving father of Richard (Phyllis), Walter "Nick" (Jackie), Craig (Tammi), Vaughn (Lisa) and the late David; father-in-law of Michele Wilson; brother of the late Raymond and Robert; brother-in-law of Bev Wilson; also nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Richard was in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Arrangements handled privately by the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019