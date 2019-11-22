Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Church
WELSH RICHARD

Of Ross Twp. suddenly surrounded by his friends on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Proud father of Richard H. Welsh; beloved of Tina M. Stone; loving son of Richard K. and Laverne Welsh; beloved brother of Shawn Welsh, Steven Welsh (Dana) and Lori McDonald (Larry). Stepfather of David J., Brittney E. and Victoria A.; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy. North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Alexis Church Monday, 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Rich worked for the University of Pittsburgh for over 25 years holding various positions ending as a Developmental Manager. "Big Rich" died doing what he loved, playing deck hockey with his friends.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
