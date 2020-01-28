Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
RICHARD WILLIAM FECZKO Sr.

Age 72, of Braddock Hills, PA, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, after a valiant battle with multiple cancers, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late John A. and Florence K. (McCluskey) Feczko and son-in-law of the late Paul "Putty" and Nicholena "Lena" (Mylo) Tomko; beloved husband of 52 years to the late Rosalee (Tomko) Feczko; dedicated father of Richard William Feczko, Jr., Rachelle Feczko and Rhonda Hastings and her husband, Doug; adoring "Pappy" to Richie, Ryan and Jocelyn; also survived by brother, John (Stephanie) Feczko; the late Ronald R. (Jamie) Feczko; sister, Joanne Korey; the late Judy (David) Chakey; Pam Feczko; also brother-in-law, James W. and his wife, Edna, Paul "Sonny" Tomko (late Diana) and sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Betsy" Tomko (late Nicholas W.); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard served faithfully and with valor in the United States Army followed by several career moves with E. L. Wiegand Company, Volkswagen of America, the United States Postal Service, and retired as a Unit C/O from the Allegheny County Correctional Facility. Along with his wife, he was a member of the Madonna del Castello Church in Swissvale and enjoyed his time with his family, cooking, bowling, bocce ball, gardening, listening to Neil Diamond and playing with his grandchildren. Friends received Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale 15218, where a blessing service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Monongahela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 and Make a Wish or Coach Rich 4 Kids hosted annually by his son and grandsons. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
