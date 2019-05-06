ZEILER RICHARD WILLIAM

Age 78, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania went to be with God peacefully on May 4, 2019. Richard was an Army Veteran; a loving husband for 54 years to Carol (Germann) Zeiler; supportive father to Sherri, David (Tricia), and the late Brian and Richard, Jr; adoring grandfather to Bryan and Hanna Zeiler; brother to Laverne (Hoffman), and the late Arthur, Leonard, and Raymond Zeiler; son of the late Arthur and Josephine Zeiler. Richard spent his life working at Duquesne Light, and enjoyed time on the golf course and being with his family. Richard's hard work and dedication to his family will be forever missed, but carried on by his loving family. Richard's family and friends will be gathering to remember his life at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102 on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.