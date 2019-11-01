|
ZDINAK RICHARD "DICK"
Of Monroeville, passed away peacefully at 2:20 a.m. on October 31, 2019. He loved having fun with people around him. A native of Weirton, WV, he attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He started his own business (Dick Zdinak Assoc.) as a graphic artist in Pittsburgh in 1972. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Irene; brothers, John and Larry; five adult children, Rick (Diane) Zdinak, Mary Jo (Jay) Stuckey, Shari (Joe) Beasley, Kathy (Sal) Brusco, Chris (Dee) Zdinak; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. You will be in all of our hearts forever and we look forward to being together once again. OTB. Family and friends will be received Saturday, 4-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m with Panachida service TBD at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Divine Liturgy will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Byzantine Catholic Church of the Resurrection, 455 Center Rd., Monroeville, PA 15146, with Father Donald Bolls officiating. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232 www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019