Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
RICHARD ZIELMANSKI
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
RICHARD "PUNCHY" ZIELMANSKI

RICHARD "PUNCHY" ZIELMANSKI Obituary
ZIELMANSKI RICHARD "PUNCHY"

Age 83, of Polish Hill, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 1/2 years of Melvina C. "Millie" (Ciesielski) Zielmanski; loving father of Paul (Gary) Zielmanski, Richard (Lori) Zielmanski and Marie (Tom) Fallon; devoted Dzia of Rachael Zielmanski and Rebecca Zielmanski; son of the late Adam and Sophie Zielmanski; brother of Norman Zielmanski, Eugene Zielmanski, Joan Carr, Ralph Zielmanski, Kenneth Zielmanski, the late Anthony Zielmanski and Audrey Gemma Zielmanski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Rich worked at Penn Fixture and Supply and retired in 2000 from the HJ Heinz Company, where he boasted that he never had a cold while working in the vinegar department, a member of Local 325. Sports lover, as a youth he participated in Golden Gloves boxing in Pittsburgh. He played and coached softball for many local teams including coaching fast-pitch at Mt. Alvernia High School. He was an Usher and served on Church Council for Immaculate Heart Church for many years and was an Allegheny County Democratic Committee Person. A great ticket-seller who enjoyed volunteering and  being Santa Claus; avid gardener who loved to grow tomatoes, zucchini and peppers. He loved polka music and dancing with his wife. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
