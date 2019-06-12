|
PRISE RICHARD ZUCCKERO
On Monday, June 10, 2019. Formerly of Squirrel Hill, aged 58. Beloved husband of 25 years of Renee A. Recktenwald; treasured father of Gabriela M. Zucckero Prise; and cherished brother of Deborah S. Prise. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Shiners Hospitals for Children. Services entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICES, Scott Twp., (412) 563-2800. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019