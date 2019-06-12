Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Service
To be announced at a later date
Private
PRISE RICHARD ZUCCKERO

On Monday, June 10, 2019. Formerly of Squirrel Hill, aged 58. Beloved husband of 25 years of Renee A. Recktenwald; treasured father of Gabriela M. Zucckero Prise; and cherished brother of Deborah S. Prise. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Shiners Hospitals for Children. Services entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICES, Scott Twp., (412) 563-2800. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
