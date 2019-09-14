|
BEGGS RICK
Fredric "Rick" Beggs, 67, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, following a recent surgery. His passing leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him. He was born March 4, 1952, in Greensburg, son of the late William Robert Beggs and Mary Ethel (Kuhns) Beggs. He grew up in Greensburg and was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, Class of 1970. Rick attended Robert Morris College with a full academic scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting in 1974 and his Certified Public Accountant thereafter. He graduated with high honors, Cum Laude, and graduated number one in his accounting class. He accepted a job at Coopers & Lybrand L.L.P. accounting firm in Pittsburgh upon graduation in 1974, where he worked through 1988. During his time at C&L, he quickly became a manager and travelled extensively to job locations in PA, WV, NY, West Africa and South America, to name a few. He made 35 trips to Africa by the time he was 35, where he was manager of the audit engagement for client Halco Mining in Conakry, Guinea, in their bauxite mining division. He also made numerous trips to South America where he did work for client Alcoa. He received a Guinea Susu nickname from some of the local people he interacted with that he would fondly remember years afterward. Rick retired from C&L in 1988 and became self employed doing corporate and business auditing and consulting for clients in addition to remodeling properties and pursuing other interests. He did consulting work for University of Pittsburgh in the late 1980's and early 1990's, working in the medical health care division on special projects that were the precursor to UPMC. He was always quick with a good story from his travels. He enjoyed his many side trip vacations while traveling overseas. He made many lifelong friendships through his work and he highly regarded his fellow co-workers and companions on those long hour jobs and travel trips. His friends were always like family to him. He appreciated the kindnesses given to him along the way. Rick worked hard at everything he did, always giving it his best effort. He was kind-hearted and generous, quick-witted, smart, talented and had such a memory for people, places, numbers, birthdays and sports trivia. He touched many lives through his lifetime in a positive way. He played baseball in his youth and high school and developed a lifelong love of the sport, staying involved and coaching little league and playing on different leagues into his 40's. Then he enjoyed watching the younger group coming up. He will be missed immensely by his wife Patsy (Patricia), as he was her best friend and rock. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Wendy and granddaughters and all of his family, who he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Thomas Beggs, brother-in-law, Joseph Romano; and his father-in-law, Donald Jupena. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Jupena) Beggs; his daughter, Wendy Liberoni Shandel (Scott), and granddaughters, Briana and Cassidy Shandel, of Williamstown, Ky; sister, Joyce Adamcyk (Michael), of Pittsburgh; niece Nicole Adamcyk and nephew Alex Adamcyk of Pittsburgh; brother, William Beggs; niece Jacqueline Beggs; sister-in-law, Michele Beggs, of Jeannette; He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Patricia Jupena; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Jupena) Mitchell (Bernard) and Carol (Jupena) Romano; and brother-in-law, Stephen and his wife, Terese Jupena. In addition to numerous in-law nieces, nephews, two great-nieces, and his four godchildren. Rick loved them all and enjoyed being a part of their lives and watching them grow up. Rick will be deeply missed by them all. A full obituary may be viewed at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., website: www.bachafh.com.