MILLER RICKEY LEE
Age 64, of Carnegie. Passed away suddenly on Thursday March 14, 2019; predeceased by parents, Dean and Elsie Miller; beloved brother of Gary Miller; godfather and uncle of Andrew (Andrea) Miller; great-uncle of Tyler Miller. Rickey was a local contractor in the tri-community. He was an avid sports fan and gambler. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Visitation SUNDAY ONLY 1-4 p.m. at which time the service will be held at 4 p.m. in the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME., 165 Noble Ave. Crafton. Burial will be in Somerset Memorial Park, Somerset, PA. www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019