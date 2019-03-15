Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for RICKEY MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICKEY LEE MILLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICKEY LEE MILLER Obituary
MILLER RICKEY LEE

Age 64, of Carnegie. Passed away suddenly on Thursday March 14, 2019; predeceased by parents, Dean and Elsie Miller; beloved brother of Gary Miller; godfather and uncle of Andrew (Andrea) Miller; great-uncle of Tyler Miller. Rickey was a local contractor in the tri-community. He was an avid sports fan and gambler. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Visitation SUNDAY ONLY 1-4 p.m. at which time the service will be held at 4 p.m. in the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME., 165 Noble Ave. Crafton. Burial will be in Somerset Memorial Park, Somerset, PA. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now