MOZZONI RINALDO "MUZZ"
Beloved Pittsburgh Hairdresser, age 89, passed away peacefully among his family on September 20, 2019. Husband to late Madeline Baldizar Mozzoni. Muzz had a colorful and diverse life. As a longtime resident of Mt. Lebanon, he was devoted to the Beverly Rd. Shopping District. Once referred to as "Mr. Beverly Rd.", Rinaldo was instrumental in some of the urban development changes enjoyed by residents today. He was a Mt. Lebanon Volunteer Fireman. Former Special Forces veteran of the Korean War, he carried the honor of being an Army Ranger. Passionate about golf and traditional Italian cuisine, he embraced a lifetime of cultivating excellence in both domains. Muzz was praised for his traditional Italian meals at the annual OGAD Festival at Chartiers Country Club. For years he served hundreds of hungry Italian food aficionados to glowing reviews. Rinaldo is survived by his daughter Kelly, two granddaughters, his sister Ida Sadosky and nephew Eddie Mozzoni. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. at the MT. LEBANON CEMETERY MAUSOLEUM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rinaldo's name to Treepittsburgh.org Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019